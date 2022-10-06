Police to pump the brakes on risky driving behaviours this Thanksgiving weekend

Police will be out in full force this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, targeting risky behaviours on the roads.

Police services across the country will participate in Operation Impact 2022, keeping watch for impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.

Officers will also be keeping a watchful eye for those driving without a seatbelt and other behaviours that put people at risk on the roads.

"Most collisions are not accidents, they are generally the direct result of a conscious decision an individual driver has made," South Simcoe Police stated in a release.

The death toll on OPP-patrolled roads jumped 24 per cent in the first nine months of 2022 compared to last year, according to a police release issued this week.

Provincial police report "poor decisions" led to 69 speed-related fatalities, 57 distracted-related fatalities, 40 impaired-related fatalities, and 40 deaths due to a lack of seatbelt use.

This weekend's nationwide traffic safety campaign is among the most robust police enforcement and education initiatives targeting these driving behaviours.

OPERATION IMPACT will run this long holiday weekend from Oct 7-10. #HurWOPP will be out educating motorists and enforcing on our roadways @WB_Media @springwatertwp @Clearview_twp #OperationImpact2022 ^en pic.twitter.com/nA1QtPtFEP