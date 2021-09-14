Police to search home of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera

The home of Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, who vanished more than two weeks ago, has been behind police lines for two days.

Langley RCMP say they will be doing a search of the home near 200th Street and 50th Avenue Tuesday or Wednesday, but are releasing little other information.

Police tape has gone up across the driveway at the house and the road is blocked off. Forensics officers have been on scene and neighbours said a canine unit was there Monday.

Onotera is a teacher at Surrey’s Katzie Elementary School and the mother of a 20-month-old girl.

The 40-year-old missing woman was last seen by her husband leaving her home on Aug. 28. Police say she was reported missing by her mom the next day.

Onotera’s husband hasn’t spoken publicly, but a neighbour told CTV News he talked to him a couple times since her disappearance and that the husband was upset and crying.

Onotera reportedly left home without her vehicle, which can be seen parked in the driveway. Langley RCMP have released photos of the 2018 Subarau Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side. Police say they are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning Aug. 25 and are hoping someone may have noticed her vehicle.

Police are also still looking for video surveillance or dash camera footage of the area around her home on Aug. 28 and 29.

The missing woman’s emotional sister spoke to CTV News last week.

“We just want to see her safely returned. We all miss her very much. We can’t live without her. We just want her home safely,” Kirsten Kerr said during the interview.

Mounties have received several dozen tips in the case.