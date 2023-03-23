Canada-wide warrants issued for 2 new suspects in Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation

Investigators with York Regional Police issued Canada-wide warrants for two men who they say are involved in the Richmond Hill attack on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri weeks before she was allegedly abducted.

Jaspreet Singh, 24, of Delta, B.C. and Sukhpreet Singh, 23, of Mississauga, are wanted on charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

READ: Complete details on the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation

Police have already arrested five men, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, in connection with the December 2021 frying pan assault that investigators say happened in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill.

Police say a motive for the alleged assault has yet to be determined.

On Jan. 12, 2022, detectives say Hajtamiri was kidnapped by three men posing as officers from a Wasaga Beach home where she had been hiding with loved ones after the York Region assault.

What happened to Hajtamiri following the alleged abduction remains a mystery.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

The allegations against all the accused have not been tested in court.