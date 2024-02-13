Police track dangerous driver roughly 250 kilometres through B.C. Interior before arrest

A driver who allegedly caused multiple crashes and evaded police for a roughly 250-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior last week may soon face charges.

The series of incidents began in Golden shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to a news release shared Tuesday by the Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Revelstoke and Golden-Field RCMP detachments.

Around that time, a woman reported that her vehicle had been struck by a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck on the highway. Her family, including two children, was in the vehicle, according to police.

"The woman stated they initially came across the vehicle parked on the highway with no lights on, and swerved to avoid it," the news release reads.

"The Dodge pickup then caught up to them, rear ended them, and rammed the driver’s side of their vehicle. The Dodge pickup then sped off westbound. There were no reported injuries to the family."

Golden RCMP contacted Revelstoke RCMP to advise them of the truck approaching their jurisdiction. Revelstoke Mounties attempted to stop the pickup, "but it sped off, crossing double solid yellow lines" to evade them, police said.

Revelstoke RCMP did not pursue the truck, but they were later advised that another vehicle had been rammed and then run off the road by a white Dodge Ram headed west on the Trans Canada Highway.

Sicamous RCMP were the next to attempt to stop the pickup truck, which got stuck behind a semi truck. An officer from the Sicamous detachment followed the pickup to Canoe, B.C., where Salmon Arm RCMP had a spike belt prepared.

"Police attempted a traffic stop with the Dodge pickup truck near Canoe, but it again fled at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic," police said in the release.

"The spike belt was deployed, but was avoided."

Officers from the Salmon Arm and Sicamous detachments eventually boxed in the pickup truck at a local gas station, according to police.

The male driver was arrested in "a high-risk takedown" without further incident, police said, adding that he was taken to a local hospital because he "may have been suffering from a mental health issue."

Investigators are forwarding several charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration, police said.

Online court records show no entries for the Salmon Arm RCMP file number that was shared with the news release, suggesting charges have not yet been laid.

"This was a high-risk situation where our officers made tough decisions in considering the safety of the public and attempting to stop this driver," said Sgt. Simon Scott of Salmon Arm RCMP, in the release.

"This incident shows the great communication and teamwork between our officers at neighbouring detachments in safely locating and stopping this driver before anyone was more seriously injured."