Police track footprints to arrest senior accused of suspicious activity in Barrie neighbourhood
Police followed footprints in freshly fallen snow to place a suspicious man under arrest in a Barrie neighbourhood.
Police say officers responded to reports the man was checking the handles of parked cars in the Farmingdale Crescent and Springdale Drive area in the early morning hours on Monday.
Officers say footprints in the snow led them to a 72-year-old man of no fixed address as he walked in the Tall Trees area in Barrie.
Police charged the senior with two counts of trespassing, possession of stolen property and three counts of breaching probation.
The accused was remanded into custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say the investigation revealed the suspect tried to open several car doors while walking through the neighbourhood.
"Police commend those who have remembered to always lock their motor vehicles when they leave them parked and/or unattended," Barrie police stated in the release.
-
Flair Airlines to offer flights from Windsor to Tucson, ArizonaWindsor International Airport is getting another warmer destination.
-
Investigation continues into murder of LaSalle momPolice 'strongly believe' the suspect in the murder of a 34-year-old LaSalle mom has died after jumping from the Ambassador Bridge, according to an update Tuesday.
-
'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugeesA Chaldean church in Saskatoon is pitching in to help Ukrainians when they arrive in Sask.
-
Saskatoon police seek man who allegedly pointed gun at officers before fleeing into mallSaskatoon police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers before fleeing into Confederation Mall.
-
TSB Canada to release final report into train derailment in B.C. that left 3 deadAn investigation report into a fatal train derailment near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta is to be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada on Thursday.
-
Tay Township residents charged with theft offencesA Tay Township resident faces theft charges following an OPP investigation late last week.
-
University of Windsor reveals name for new recreation complexThe University of Windsor has named its new sports and recreation complex the Toldo Lancer Centre.
-
Glencoe, Ont. barber retires after 75 years and 250,000 haircutsA barber in Glencoe, Ont. is retiring Tuesday after a remarkable run of 75 years.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.