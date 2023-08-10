Police track stolen Mercedes and arrest armed suspect following carjacking

Video captured from the York Regional Police Service’s helicopter shows how a lengthy police chase unfolded as officers attempted to apprehend carjacking suspects on Saturday.

On Aug. 5 shortly before midnight, police in York Region received a report of an attempted carjacking in the area of Mistysugar Trail and Thornhill Woods Drive in Vaughan. Investigators said the victim told police that a male suspect pointed a gun at her and tried to steal her car but the suspect took off when he was approached by her husband.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was not stolen.

About half an hour later, police said, officers were called to a carjacking in the area of Fairburn Drive and Highway 7 East in Markham. The victim in this case told officers that his Mercedes was stolen at gunpoint by male suspects, police said.

“Air2 located the suspects and officers on the ground were able to arrest one of them and recover the victim’s Mercedes,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“A loaded handgun was later located near the scene.”

Video of the incident showed the driver of the stolen car at one point speeding down Highway 407. The suspects were tracked by the police helicopter and were seen heading west on Finch Avenue.

When one of the suspects entered a gas station, police said officers boxed in the stolen vehicle and attempted to make an arrest.

He fled on foot but was ultimately arrested in the backyard of a nearby home, police said.

Days later, on Aug. 8, police said their investigation led them to the outstanding suspect, who was located in a stolen Jaguar Pace in Toronto.

“With the assistance of Emergency Response Unit, Canine Unit and Air2, the driver and passenger were arrested. As the driver exited the vehicle a firearm fell from his lap,” the news release continued.

An 18-year-old Toronto man and a male youth, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm, dangerous operation, and flight from police.

A second male youth from Toronto has also been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police confirmed.