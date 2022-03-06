Police training exercise to take place in York Region Sunday night
Police in York Region say that a training exercise will take place at Promenade Mall Sunday night and that the public may hear sounds of gun shots as part of the operation.
The exercise at the mall, which is located near Bathurst and Centre streets, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m.
Members of the public should expect to see a presence of emergency service personnel and vehicles in the area during that time.
As well, sounds of gun shots may be heard, which York Regional Police said are part of the exercise and do not pose a risk to public safety.
This evening from 6-11 p.m. officers will participate in a training exercise at Promenade Mall.
Please expect a presence of emergency service personnel & vehicles. You may hear sounds of gun shots, which are part of the training & do not pose a risk to public safety.
