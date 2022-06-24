'Police treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise': Police respond to 9-1-1 call in south London

London police are warning that replica and toy firearms can be dangerous too, after an incident on Friday morning.

According to a social media post, police say, “Replica firearms are dangerous, as police treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise.”

The warning comes after police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the area of Wellington Road near Chester Street for a man believed to be in possession of a firearm.

When police got there, they arrested a man without incident and found a toy gun.