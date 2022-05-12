Police try to ease safety fears as search for suspect in Abbotsford double homicide continues

Police in Abbotsford were once again at the home of a senior couple found dead on Monday, continuing their search for a killer and a motive, after publicly announcing they don’t know if the violent crime was targeted or random.

“We are still collecting evidence, at this stage right now, interviewing witnesses, and constructing a timeline,” said Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The victims – 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76-year-old Joanne De Jong – were not previously known to police.

Simon Fraser University criminologist Rob Gordon says, based on his experience, he would be surprised if the couple were killed randomly.

“There was a reason for doing it and that’s for police to establish. I don’t think it was a random attack, per se,” he said, adding that police will be searching the couple’s recent contacts for anything out of the ordinary.

“They’re going to want to see who Mr. and Mrs. De Jong consort with, who their neighbours are, who their adult children are, in particular, and whether there are any clues there about who might have been responsible.”

A family member who does not live at the house made the gruesome discovery the day after Mother’s Day.

On Thursday, people could be seen stopping by the couple’s home to pay respects and lay flowers, as police attempt to ease community safety fears in the wake of the murders.

“Abbotsford PD patrol officers are on heightened alert right now and we have a lot officers in the area, doing canvassing and speaking to witnesses,” said Lee. “So, while there is an increased amount of risk, there is also a large police presence in the area.”

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, who knew the couple personally, issued a statement saying their loss has been "felt by many in our community."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the De Jong family at this time, and our most sincere condolences go to out to them and their loved ones," Braun wrote. "Losing loved ones is not easy."

With so many unanswered questions about who killed the de Jongs, and why, police continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area over the weekend, and any drivers who may have dash cam video, to come forward.