Police trying to confirm the well-being of missing woman
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Craig Momney
Southern Georgian Bay OPP is trying to confirm the well-being of a 45-year-old Tay Township woman who hasn't been seen since Friday, October 1 in Tay Township.
According to police, a family member reported Jenny Haourt missing on Monday evening.
Police say later Monday night, " she was in contact with a friend by phone however, police still have not been able to see her physically to determine her well-being and wish to make contact with her."
Haourt is described as white, 4'10", medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes, and is likely with a small chihuahua.
Police say she may also be in the Orillia area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
