Police trying to identify man accused of filming inside Halton Hills changeroom
The Halton Regional Police Service is hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted for voyeurism.
The alleged incident happened at the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills back on April 29.
Police say a female was in a changeroom inside the Calvin Klein store, when a “male suspect used his cellphone to record the victim by raising his hand over the door.”
They added that the victim saw the man as she was exiting the changeroom and he immediately left the store with two other males.
The man is described as white, in his late 20s, approximately 5’8 with an average build and dark-coloured eyes. He was seen wearing a black or dark grey baseball cap, a black and white windbreaker jacket with triangles on it, and dark-coloured sweatpants.
Police also released an image of the man in the hopes that someone will recognize him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Vegas Golden Knights championship parade expected to rival New Year's Eve on Strip, planners sayTens of thousands of Vegas Golden Knights fans, maybe more, are expected at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally to mark the team's first-ever NHL championship.
-
Man rushed to trauma centre following industrial accident in MississaugaA man has been rushed to a trauma centre following what police are calling an industrial accident in Mississauga.
-
Toronto's next mayor must be 'really focused on implementation' to build affordable housing, prof saysWith a little more than a week to go in Toronto’s mayoral election campaign, the top-polling candidates have all revealed their plans to tackle the growing housing affordability crisis in Toronto.
-
Fatal crash closes part of Skead Road in Greater SudburySudbury police have closed Skead Road from Nickel Rim South Mine Road to MacLennan Mine Road following a fatal two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
-
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo borderUgandan authorities recovered the bodies of 41 people, including 38 students, who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo, the local mayor said Saturday.
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: reportA new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.
-
Rescuers are braving snipers and racing time to ferry Ukrainians out of Russian-occupied flood zonesMassive flooding from the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam on June 6 has devastated towns along the lower Dnieper River in the Kherson region, a front line in the war. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of causing the breach.
-
Thousands in western India relief camps begin returning home as Cyclone Biparjoy recedesOver 100,000 people who had sheltered from Cyclone Biparjoy in relief camps in western India have begun to return home after the storm weakened and headed toward Pakistan, officials said Saturday.
-
One-year memorial held for woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus outside Kipling StationIt’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know outside Kipling Station.