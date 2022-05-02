Police trying to identify man in connection to robbery investigation

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is hoping the public can help them identify a man they want to speak to in connection to a Kitchener robbery.

Around 10:22 p.m. on April 12, a 20-year-old woman met a man near King Street East and Morgan Avenue to sell a cellphone.

Police said the woman was sprayed with a noxious substance and the man stole her personal property before fleeing the area.

The woman had minor injuries and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene.

The man was described as between the ages of 30 and 40, with a black goatee and short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue sweater.

Police are trying identify the man in the photos and want speak with him in connection to the case.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call WRPS at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.