Police trying to identify man who jumped into North Saskatchewan River

Edmonton police released a composite sketch of a man along with a photo of his shoes Thursday in an effort to identify him.

He has been missing since Dec. 8, when emergency crews attempted to rescue him from the North Saskatchewan River.

Edmonton Police Service said he was "acting erratically" while walking on the ice near the High Level Bridge at roughly 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters deployed a boat and attempted to negotiate with him to return to shore when EPS said he jumped into the river and was pulled under the ice at approximately 7:30 p.m.

He described as:

A white male in his 30s or 40s

6’0 and roughly 160 lbs

Appeared unkempt with scruffy facial hair

Wearing a grey winter jacket, black and blue plaid pyjama pants, a dark colored toque and black shoes with blue striping

He identified himself as Tyler

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)