Police turn to public for tips after teen fails to return to northeast Calgary home

Calgary police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Laila Brave Rock was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

She did not return to her home in Bridgeland and her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Brave Rock is 14 years old, 5’11” and 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black Nike runners.

Call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information as to her whereabouts.