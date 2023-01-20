iHeartRadio

Police turn to public for tips after teen fails to return to northeast Calgary home


Laila Brave Rock, 14, was last seen the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Calgary police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Laila Brave Rock was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

She did not return to her home in Bridgeland and her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Brave Rock is 14 years old, 5’11” and 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black Nike runners.

Call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information as to her whereabouts.  

