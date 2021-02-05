The Regina Police Service is adding new information to an advisory for Kelly Roger Furi, 46, a high-risk offender living in the Heritage neighbourhood.

Police said the Parole Board of Canada has imposed four new condition:

Not possess, acquire, purchase or access pornographic and/or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media including sexual stimulants;

Not to attend massage parlours and spas and only permitted to attend hotels and/or motels upon pre-approval by his parole supervisor;

Any mobile device capable of text messaging accessing the internet/social media and communication via telephone owned by Furi is subject to review upon request from his parole supervisor; and

Not own, use or possess a computer or any technological device, that would allow him unsupervised access to the internet unless pre-approved by his parole officer.

Police said it released this information so members of the public can take preventative measures.

Furi is described as Caucasian, five foot 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 228 pounds. He has brown eyes, short, grey-brown hair, with a mostly grey moustache and beard.

Police said Furi’s criminal offences include violent sexual offences and a history of reoffending as an adult.

Furi has completed programs designed to address his risk factors, however, police said he has not made any progress in reducing his high-risk to reoffend.