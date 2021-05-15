Police urge caution amidst multiple vehicle break-ins

Police are urging caution after a string of, though not connected, thefts from vehicles, the most recent in Bradford overnight Saturday.

According to the South Simcoe Police Service, several thefts from vehicles were reported on Saturday between midnight and 4 a.m. Officers say it happened in the area of Rogers Trail to Langford Boulevard north of Line 8 in the Dreamfields subdivision.

Police confirm that multiple vehicles were entered and items were stolen.

This latest incident comes as OPP in Orillia reminds the public of its Lock it or Lose it Campaign, following multiple thefts from vehicles in Oro-Medonte. Police say on May 12, there were three reports of vehicles that had been entered overnight in the Ridge Road and Line 7 south area.

The May 12 incident is one of 19 similar from January to March.

"With those types of crimes, we find when we get one reported, we normally get numerous," said Constable Ted Donglemans. "It's the type of thing that happens in groups."

Donglemans said they are "crimes of opportunity" and can be lucrative, with many leaving cash or credit cards in their vehicles. In the past, these stolen credit cards have been used in cases of identity fraud.

Police say it's important to leave your vehicle in a well-lit area, using motion-sensitive lights if possible and not to leave garage door openers visible, as this can potentially lead a thief to break into a home.

While confirming these incidents are rarely isolated in nature, Donglemans said they are often underreported crimes.

"We often will get two or three reports in the morning of vehicles that were entered in which something of value was stolen," said Donglemans. "But we know over that time there was probably numerous more vehicles that were entered and nothing was stolen, or nothing that the victim felt was worthwhile to report."

Anyone with information on the Bradford thefts or who may have security camera footage is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Those with helpful security camera footage or other applicable information in the incidents in Oro-Medonte are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.