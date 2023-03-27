Police use beanbag shotgun during arrest in Victoria Inner Harbour

Victoria police say a person was arrested on Monday afternoon after police received a report of someone brandishing a knife near the Inner Harbour.

Police say they were called to the lower causeway section of the Inner Harbour, near the seaplane terminal, around 3 p.m. for a report of distressed person wielding a knife.

VicPD officers quickly found the person, who ran when they saw the officers, according to police.

One officer then fired a beanbag shotgun at the person, at which point officers were able to take the knife from them and arrest them.

"As is policy any time a less-lethal tool is deployed, officers called for BC Emergency Health Services paramedics to attend to assess the person for injury," said VicPD in a release Monday.

The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.