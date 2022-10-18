Police using electronic billboards to search for St. Albert, Ont. man wanted in 2015 homicide

Billboards and electronic message boards will be set up in eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month in a bid to assist the Ontario Provincial Police search for a St. Albert, Ont. man in connection to a 2015 murder.

Last year, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Danick Miguel Bourgeois, 29, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Frederick "John" Hatch.

Hatch was last seen alive on Dec. 16, 2016 in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road in Nepean. His body was found on Dec. 17, 450 kilometres away near the town of Erin, in southern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say this month, the Bolo Program is implementing "strategically-placed billboards and electronic message boards in eastern Ontario, western Quebec and Wellington County" to assist investigators in locating the accused.

Bolo will also share content on social media. The Bolo Program is an initiative using social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, according to its website.

In 2016, police drove a van through different communities along Hwy. 7 as part of the investigation into the death of Hatch.

Police are also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Hatch.

"Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Danick Miguel Bourgeois is urged to call the OPP's dedicated tipline toll-free at 1-833-517-8477 or their local police service," police said.