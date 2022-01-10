iHeartRadio

Police vehicle involved in Yellowhead Trail crash

Three vehicles, including a police vehicle, were involved in a collision on Yellowhead Trail on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

A portion of Yellowhead Trail was closed Monday afternoon after a crash involving an Edmonton Police Service vehicle.

The Yellowhead Trail's westbound lanes from Victoria Trail to 50 Street were closed, an EPS spokesperson told CTV News just before 1:45 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

"There do not appear to be any serious injuries," Cheryl Voordenhout added.

More details to come…

