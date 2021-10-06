iHeartRadio

Police vehicle struck while attempting to pull over a motorist

image.jpeg

South Simcoe Police say one of their vehicles was struck while trying to pull over a car.

Police say the officer had activated the emergency lights and attempted to pull over a motorist when another vehicle smashed into the officer's car.

No injuries were reported.

Police are reminding motorists to pull over when an emergency vehicle's lights are flashing. 

