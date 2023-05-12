Police want to identify driver of Ford Explorer after 'suspicious' car fire in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying the driver of a Ford Explorer after a “suspicious” vehicle fire at a business in Lakeshore.

On Thursday around 7:36 p.m., members of the Lakeshore Detachment OPP and Lakeshore Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Patillo Road.

When emergency crews arrived at on scene, a vehicle was fully engulfed. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Police say a black Ford Explorer was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the licence plate covered. Investigators are looking to identify the driver.

A witness observed the driver throwing items out of the window and it is possible the vehicle could have residue of oil that was sprayed along the driver's side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.