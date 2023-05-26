Police want to identify hot dog-eating man after theft
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police have released photos of a hot dog-eating man wanted related to a theft earlier this month.
Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the photos. It’s connected to a theft of a wallet on May 9, on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
Police say the wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on St. Clair Street and the debit card was used several times at several locations. The images are from a purchase made using the stolen debit card.
If you can identify the person in the attached photo, please contact Const. Jessica Butler at jessicab@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
-
'Everyone deserves a second chance': West Shore RCMP highlight successes with restorative justice programIf you do a bad thing, it doesn't make you a bad person. That's the message of a program on the West Shore that is taking a compassionate approach to criminal justice, while saving time and money for the courts.
-
‘Where is the evidence why she left the roadway?’ Causation at issue in closing arguments of Chatham impaired driving trialThe issue of causation was at the centre of closing arguments heard Friday during the trial of a Dresden woman charged in the death of her friend.
-
Vehicle rolls over on Kensington Bridge, public asked to avoid areaAn investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
-
North Vancouver's Grouse Grind set to reopenThe Grouse Grind is set to reopen for the spring and summer season Saturday, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high schoolEssex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.