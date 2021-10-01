Police warn about new rental scam at well-known Toronto condo building

Police are warning about a rental scam that is occurring at units inside a well-known Toronto condo building.

Police released details about the scam on Friday, saying that units in 12 York Street and 14 York Street are being falsely advertised for rent.

This is the location of the ICE Condos, which gained recognition last month after a viral video allegedly exposed the living conditions inside the building.

Police said Friday the scammers are corresponding with victims through phone and text about a potential long-term rental property.

The suspect and victim then meet at the rental property.

The victim is shown a property and the suspect acts as an agent of the property owner, police say.

Meanwhile, the unit is actually being rented by the suspect as a short-term rental, which allows them access to the property.

Police said the victim then signs what they believe to be a valid rental agreement and sends a deposit through an electronic money transfer.

Once the money transfer is received, police say the suspect no longer returns calls or messages and blocks the victim's phone number.

Police said the suspect uses a variety of names when advertising as a rental agent or owner of the property.

Anyone with information about the scam is being urged to call 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.