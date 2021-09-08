Police warn about 'toxic batch of fentanyl' after 3 deaths in Georgina

Police in York Region are warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl use after three deaths and seven overdose calls in Georgina in two weeks.

They say between Aug. 23 and Sept. 6, officers responded to several calls about drug overdoses that investigators believe are linked to "an extremely toxic batch of fentanyl."

Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and is potentially deadly if combined with alcohol or other drugs.

Overdose symptoms include slow, irregular and shallow breathing, pinpoint pupils, muscle rigidity, seizures and unconsciousness. Minor effects include dizziness, drowsiness, headache, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting.

Police urge individuals to have a naloxone kit available if using drugs in case of an emergency and call 911 in the event of a possible overdose.