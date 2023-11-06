Police warn air soft guns can cause 'real and serious damage'

Windsor police are warning the public about the dangers of airsoft guns.

Police say paintball or airsoft-type pistols are deemed non-firearms because they are designed to be shot at other people for sporting purposes. However, some airsoft guns are designed to fire a smaller solid projectile at high velocity and can cause bodily harm.

REMINDER: Airsoft guns can cause real and serious damage.



Paintball or airsoft-type pistols are deemed non-firearms because they are designed to be shot at other people for sporting purposes. pic.twitter.com/hdqUsSysFg

“These guns can also fire pepper balls, which make them prohibited weapons. Furthermore, these guns can closely resemble real firearms, which means they could be classified as prohibited devices if used in the commission of an offence,” said a social media post from police.

If you discharge an airsoft gun at another person, you are subject to the same consequences as if you discharged a regular firearm at a person. The City of Windsor Bylaw (2481) also prohibits anyone from discharging a firearm or airsoft gun within city limits.