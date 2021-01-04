Police are warning the public about a convicted violent offender who will live in the Edmonton area.

Kelly Weir, 55, is being released but police believe he will commit another violent offence while out in the community.

“Weir’s violent offences often result in physical harm to his victims and he has been known to carry and utilize weapons in the commission of his offences, especially a knife,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a release. “Weir is quick to anger, especially if he perceives being challenged, which can escalate to violence very quickly, especially if he is intoxicated.”

He’s under a number of court-ordered conditions, including having a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., not consuming alcohol, not using cannabis or other drugs and not being in possession of weapons.

Weir is 6’1” and 195 pounds, and has brown eyes and black and grey hair.

Anyone with information about potential breaches to his conditions is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.