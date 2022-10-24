Police warn high-risk offender now living in Ottawa

Ottawa police are warning the public a high-risk offender is now living in the Rideau-Vanier area.

Christopher Watts, 62, was convicted of manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference of a 13-year-old girl in 2003.

Police say Watts was deemed a high-risk offender in 2015, and is now living in the Rideau-Vanier area.

Kingston police issued a safety notice in June that Watts was living in the city. Watts completed his custodial sentence in November 2015 and commenced a 10-year supervision order.

"The Ottawa Police Service believes that Watts poses a risk to the community, particularly women, including those under 18 years of age," police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Public Safety Warning: High-Risk Offender now living in the Rideau-Vanier area. Christopher WATTS, 62, poses a risk to the community, particularly women, including those under 18 years of age.https://t.co/gKlsK0gDnM#Ottnews

Watts is under a long-term supervision order with several conditions, including:

Not to be within 50 metres of places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless supervised by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer

Not to consume, possess or purchase alcohol

Police say the High-Risk Offender Management Unit has determined Watts poses a high-risk to reoffend or breach the terms of the supervision order.

Anyone who is aware of potential breaches to Watt's conditions are asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 4395.