Police warn Lethbridge residents a high-risk offender lives among them

Lethbridge police say it's in the public's interest to know a high-risk offender is living in the southern Alberta city.

Mitchell Lloyd Robert Socholotuik, 30, was convicted of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a young girl.

He served a seven-year sentence and was released in 2017 to another community.

Since that time, police said Monday, "(Socholotuik) has been in and out of custody for subsequent convictions of breaching various conditions of his release."

"Police believe Socholotuik poses a significant risk of harm to the community, specifically female children," Monday's release said.

"Based on the circumstances of his offence targeting a young girl, he is likely to engage in behaviour that is opportunistic and may seek out interactions with young girls.

"He has been assessed as a high risk to re-offend."

Socholotuik is prohibited for life from:

Contact and communication by any means with a person under 16;

Attending public places where children under 16 are present or can be reasonably expected to be present; and

Working or volunteering in a position of trust or authority involving children under 16.

He must also:

Not access or possess pornography;

Not access the internet without supervision; and

Report relationships or friendships with females.

He is described as:

Caucasian;

Approx. 6'2";

Approx. 235 lbs;

Brown-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

Police say this information is being released so community members can take "suitable precautionary measures," not to pursue vigilantism.