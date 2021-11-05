Police warn Londoners after man charged with criminal harassment

London police have taken the extraordinary step of releasing the picture of man arrested and released on bail.

Police say they released the image and description of 22-year-old Saranjeet Singh in the interest of public safety.

Police say there were three incidents near the Western University campus on Oct. 18 and 19 where women were repeatedly approached or followed by a man driving a black four-door Honda Civic.

Police made an arrest and say their investigation led them to determine it was the same man in each instance.

They charged the man with five counts of criminal harassment by repeated following.

A court date was set and he was released from custody.

Then on Oct. 23 police say a woman feared for her safety after man in a black Honda Civic followed her at a low rate of speed.

When she went into a nearby home he knocked on the door repeatedly.

The man then returned to his car and sat outside.

Police were called and an arrest was made -- and the same man was again charged with criminal harassment by repeated following.

Police say none of the women were known to the accused and no one was injured.

Saranjeet Singh is described as five feet two inches tall, 150 pounds, with a dark beard and hair and brown eyes.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.