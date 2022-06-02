Police warn of 'aggressive' bear spotted in Langford park
West Shore RCMP are warning residents of an "aggressive black bear" the was encountered in the Langford area on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the bear was spotted at Mt. Wells Regional Park around 3 p.m.
A hiker was leaving their vehicle in the main parking lot of the park when the bear charged at them, according to RCMP.
Police said Wednesday evening that they were at the park reviewing the scene.
Mounties say the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has also been notified.
Black bear encounters having been cropping up across the island over recent weeks.
In late May, a mother bear and two cubs were put down after they were repeatedly seen in Nanaimo, according to conservation officers.
Days later, another bear in the Port Hardy area caused two teens to scramble up a tree after they rounded a corner and saw the animal, which reportedly growled at them.
