Police warn of employment scam after victim loses $3,000 to fraudsters
Waterloo regional police are investigating an employment fraud after a male lost $3,000 to fraudsters.
On Wednesday, officers responded to a complaint that two people had posed as hiring managers for a learning centre in Kitchener.
Police said the victim was told they were hired and then asked to cash a cheque via mobile deposit for work equipment.
The victim was then instructed to send an e-transfer of the outstanding funds back to the fake employer, police said in a media release.
To avoid employment scams, police advise the public to:
• Never send money for an employment opportunity or to an individual you have not met in person
• Never send funds from a cheque deposited into your account until it officially clears.
• Research the company name with the Better Business Bureau to see if any complaints have been filed
• Follow your instincts. If something seems off about a job posting, trust your instincts
• Do not provide personal information (e.g. SIN, passport number, credit card numbers, or banking information) to anyone via email or over the phone unless you can verify the recipient and confirm the ad's legitimacy
-
Justice O'Bonsawin on the 'evolution' of and challenges facing Canada's top courtMarking one month as a judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, Michelle O'Bonsawin, speaks with Evan Solomon about why she wants people to see her as a judge first and the first Indigenous justice to sit on Canada's highest bench, second.
-
Oilers outlast Jets 3-2 in pre-season shootoutEdmonton Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner simply stoned the Jets in their own barn.
-
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damageBabcock Ranch calls itself 'America's first solar-powered town.' The streets in this meticulously planned neighbourhood are designed to flood so houses don't, and power and internet lines are buried to avoid wind damage. While Hurricane Ian obliterated the nearby Fort Myers and Naples areas, knocking out power to more than 2.6 million customers in Florida, the lights stayed on in Babcock Ranch.
-
Callander's Cranberry Day draws a crowdCallander’s annual Cranberry Festival draws more than nine hundred people to the region.
-
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from IanRescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
-
Timmins farmers on why it's still important to support local amidst rising inflationAs inflation continues to take a toll on grocery prices, people at the Halloween-themed Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins this Saturday may have noticed that it has also been putting pressure on local farmers.
-
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in FloridaAerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
-
Hundreds attend unsanctioned homecoming parties near universityUnsanctioned homecoming parties near the University of Windsor kicked off Saturday night despite warnings from police.
-
Sun continues to shine in Windsor-Essex, possible frost at nightAnother sun-filled autumn day is expected in Windsor-Essex on Sunday.