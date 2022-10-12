Police warn of extortion scam targeting Asian students in Waterloo region

The Waterloo Regional Police Service are warning of an extortion scam targeting Asian students at local post-secondary institutions.

Police said that victims have lost around $478,000 in five scams that were reported between September and October 2022.

In September 2022, WRPS received a report from an individual who claimed to have lost $75, 000.

According to police, the fraudsters contacted the victim and identified themselves as a member of the Shanghai police.

The fraudster then advised the victim about a suspicious package linked to them that was seized. They claimed that in order for the victim to clear their name, they would have to send funds or be arrested.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.