Police warn of fraud involving fake lottery wins

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning about a fraud where people are asked for money in order to claim fake lottery winnings.

In a news release, officials said fraudsters are telling residents they’ve won a lottery or prize. The victims are told to pay an upfront fee to claim their winnings. Police said the communication can come in the form of email, mail, phone calls, social media or a website pop-up.

Officials said the fraudsters will usually give a bank account number so victims can transfer funds, or ask for payment through a money payment or prepaid gift cards.

Police said a Waterloo resident received a call from a company called the “Global Group.” They were told to transfer $3,000 into a bank account to collect their lottery winnings. The victim told police they received two other calls asking for more money.

Police are reminding residents to take time to think if they believe they’ve been targeted by a fraud. They should also confirm who is calling, and shouldn’t provide any personal or financial information. Finally, police said people shouldn’t send money if they are unsure about the situation.

Anyone who thinks they’ve fallen victim to a similar fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the Waterloo Regional Police Service.