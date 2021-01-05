The Moose Jaw Police Service is warning drivers about icy road conditions in and around the city, following multiple vehicle collisions on Tuesday morning.

Police said sanding crews are out on city streets, but due to the rain, roads remain “dangerously icy”

“Use caution and be advised that many streets are impassable,” police said in a release.

A portion of Thatcher Drive West was closed for multiple hours due to several vehicles blocking the road. The street reopened around 11:30 a.m.

“Please continue to use extreme caution when travelling on all streets and highways in and around Moose Jaw as the icy conditions remain in effect,” police said.

Icy conditions appeared to send at least two semi-trucks into ditches off Highway 1 near Moose Jaw.

A semi-truck is seen on the side of Highway 1, near Grand Coulee. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)