Police warn of increased pickpocketing in downtown Toronto nightclubs

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is warning the public of an increase in pickpocket style thefts in and around Toronto’s entertainment district.

In a release issued Monday, police say they’ve received multiple reports from people who have been victims of thefts. The victims have had items such as wallets and cellphones stolen.

Police say suspects are targeting patrons who are socializing and dancing primarily. It's alleged items are being taken from unattended purses or tables, or even from the pockets of unsuspecting patrons.

They are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and property while in public.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact TPS at 416-808-1400.