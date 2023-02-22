Police warn of possible fentanyl circulating Saint John area

The Saint John Police Force is warning the public there could be pills laced with fentanyl circulating the community.

Members of the force’s Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit seized a large amount of what looked to be Oxycocet pills from a north-end residence on Nov. 29, 2022.

An earlier release noted five people were arrested following the seizure.

On Feb. 13, police say laboratory analysis confirmed the pills contained the powerful synthetic opioid drug fentanyl.

According to the force, the pills could be circulating in the community and have a similar look to Oxycocets.

The public is advised to not take any drug that isn’t approved for human consumption and prescribed or recommended by a doctor.