Police warn of scam asking for personal information through Facebook messages

Waterloo regional police are warning the public of an online scam using Facebook messages.

On Tuesday, they received a report of someone receiving a message on Facebook from one of their friends. In a release, police said the victim was told their friend had received money from a foundation, and encouraged them to sign up with the foundation as well.

The complainant said they were sent a link that asked for personal information, like their date of birth, driver's licence number, address and other details. Police said the person completed the application and was told they would need to send money for shipping. At that point, they realized it was a scam and that their friend's account had been hacked.

Police are reminding residents not to click on links or provide personal information online unless it comes from a legitimate source.