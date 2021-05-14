Police warn of scammer posing as officer, asking for money through Bitcoin ATM

Waterloo regional police have issued a warning about a scammer who posed as an officer and told someone to deposit money from their bank accounts into a Bitcoin ATM.

In a news release, police said the scammer told the victim their social insurance number had been used in a "black market crime" and they would face criminal charges if they didn't follow the caller's instructions. The caller allegedly told the victim to empty their bank account, not to speak to anyone else, and to remain on the line until the withdrawal was complete.

The victim deposited the money in a Bitcoin ATM and was told they'd be sent a cheque for the total the next day.

The victim realized they'd fallen victim to a scam and contacted police.

Police say officers will never ask for personal information and threaten arrest if you don't comply, negotiate payments over the phone, or accept Bitcoin as payment.

Anyone who has fallen victim to a scam should contact police. People who receive a call but don't experience a financial loss should report scammers to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.