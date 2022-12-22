Police warn of unpredictable and unsafe conditions on Lake Simcoe
As the winter season approaches, police remind residents that ice on Lake Simcoe and other waterways can be unpredictable and unsafe.
Even if ice appears thick and stable, it can vary drastically in different areas, posing a significant risk to those who venture out onto it.
Members of the York Regional Police Marine Unit say they have seen firsthand the dangers that can arise when people, vehicles, and pets fall through the ice.
Each year police issue the 'No ice is safe ice' warning and urge residents to be cautious and take individual responsibility when evaluating the quality of the ice.
Police note the importance of keeping pets and children away from shorelines, river banks, and ponds, as the combination of ice and increasing water flows can be particularly dangerous.
No ice is ever completely safe, and it's up to each individual to decide whether to engage in recreational activities near a body of water, knowing there is a degree of risk involved.
