Police warn of Windsor Public Library job application scam


Inside a Windsor Public Library branch in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, March 3, 2015. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor police are warning the public about a scam involving Windsor Public Library job applications.

Officers say they have received complaints from citizens who have applied online for jobs with the library and were instructed to pay a deposit as part of the process.

“This is a scam and shouldn’t be trusted,” said a social media post from police.

Here are some tips from police to protect yourself:

  • Go directly to the business website for employment opportunities
  • Do not give personal information over the phone
  • Be leery of a business asking you for a deposit to work for them
  • Windsor Public Library does not solicit donations

