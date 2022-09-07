Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules

Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to go over the new amber lights that are now equipped on school buses, which indicate that it is preparing to make a stop.

The new school bus lighting system was first introduced by the Ministry of Transportation this past July.

“These amber lights are there when the bus is approaching a stop location when the vehicle is going to be loading students,” Schmidt said. “What we want people to remember is that when you see those amber lights, be prepared to stop.”

As soon as the bus stops, the stop arm will come out, the lights will start flashing red, and students will get on or off the bus.

Schools busses now have RED and AMBER lights. ����������

��Flashing Amber�� - Bus is preparing to stop and drivers should slow down and prepare to stop.

��Flashing Red��and Stop Arm out - Bus is loading students and drivers approaching must stop. pic.twitter.com/CSUdfpVAcD

“Again just remember, when the red lights are flashing, whether you’re approaching or coming from … behind, you’re required to stop, and wait for those students to get loaded,” said Schmidt.

According to the Ontario government, drivers who ignore the red flashing lights or the school bus’s stop arm, can face a hefty fine from $400 to $2,000 if it’s their first offence. Each following offence can see a fine of up to $4,000, and possible jail time of up to 6 months.

Anyone who sees a driver failing to stop for a school bus can file a local Road Watch Report or call police.