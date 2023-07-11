Police warn parents about 'ghost guns' that can look like toys

They are sometimes called "ghost guns" because they are untraceable.

They often look and feel real, but these 3D-printed firearms can also appear to be a harmless toy.

And police in B.C. are warning parents and educators about the growing number of 3D-printed guns globally and the potential for youth to make their own.

“(It’s) incredibly scary, and that’s why we’re here,” said Baltej Dhillon, who works with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.

Police say in a mere 24 hours, a printer can make a handgun using data readily available on the internet. By adding some parts purchased in stores or online, the guns can become fully functional.

“They are turning up in criminal investigations, and that is concerning,” said CFSEU-BC Insp. Joel Hussey.

The printers can also be used to make other weapons.

“When a parent is buying one of these printers, we just want them to be aware their children can print dinosaurs, and they could also possibly print a knife or brass knuckles,” said Dhillon. “So how you use that printer and how you control use of that printer is what’s important."

Last month, police in Quebec announced the arrest of 45 people and the seizure of 440 guns, including 71 3D-printed privately made firearms (PMFs) found in raids across the country.

According to police, PMFs cost as little as a few hundred dollars to make, but are being sold to organized crime for thousands.

Hussey said that while Canada has not seen a huge rise in these firearms, globally, there have been significant increases.

In the U.S. in 2020, there were 8,500 privately made firearms seized. That rose to about 19,000 in 2021, Hussey said.

By comparison, in Canada in 2021 about 200 PMFs were seized. A year later, that number had risen to 500.

Police say they are working closely with lawmakers as many of the parts used to manufacture the guns are unregulated.

In the meantime, they want parents, educators and business owners to be aware of the potential risks.

Police say to mitigate risks associated with 3D printers, you should know what your children, students or employees are printing and be aware of blueprints that are easily accessible online but clearly identifiable as firearms plans.

Police also said you should not produce 3D-printed parts for others.