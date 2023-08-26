Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area

Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.

According to police, 22-year-old David Hay, who also goes by the name Chance Morgan, will be living in Edmonton after his release from custody.

Officers say Hay is a sexual offender known to be violent against his victims and against random members of the public.

Hay will be managed by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit and is currently subject to a court order with several conditions, including a curfew and orders to stay away from minors and public places where minors are present.

"Members of the public are advised that the intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures," EPS said in a press release. "Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action, which itself could constitute a criminal offence."

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions or concerning behaviour by David Hay can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.