The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public to avoid the 600 block of McGee Street.

Officers are currently on scene as they are executing a warrant at a residence in the area.

Police believe there might be firearms in the home and therefore police are taking several precautions, which includes having the Tactical Support Team and Armoured Rescue Vehicle on scene.

The public is being asked to stay away for safety reasons and if people live in the area, they are asked to follow the directions of the officers on scene.

Police said no other information is available at this time.