Police warning of icy road conditions throughout southwestern Ontario

Icy and slippery roads are causing plenty of crashes Wednesday and keeping local emergency crews busy.

Waterloo regional police say they have been notified of 28 crashes since midnight.

Police in Waterloo Region issued a tweet at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday that said Bridge Street is closed between Tye Road and Puddicombe Road in Wilmot Township for bridge repair.

Officials have also asked drivers to be careful as roads become more icy.

Earlier, the Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a warning that Erbs Road was closed between Notre Dame Drive and Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township due to slippery roads. It reopened shortly before noon.

They said there was a three vehicle collision in that area as well as several other vehicles off the the road due to icy conditions.

In an afternoon news release, police said the driver of a Camry heading down Erbs lost control and hit a hydro pole. Another driver then lost control and hit the Camry and a third vehicle.

The driver of the Camry was taken to hospital with non-life-theatrening injuries.

Meanwhile, icy road conditions have led to several collisions in southwestern Ontario.

Perth County OPP have asked drivers through twitter to avoid Perth Line 44 at Road 168 because of a crash.

Grey Bruce OPP tweeted that officers were responding to several crashes in that area.

