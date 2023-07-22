Police watchdog called in after man arrested in Parksville seriously injured
British Columbia’s police oversight agency is investigating after a man in Parksville sustained unspecified, but serious, injuries.
Mounties reported to the Independent Investigations Office that on Tuesday evening, officers responded to calls about a man allegedly “causing a disturbance” in the 100 block of Island Highway West.
Police arrested the man and put him in a cell at the Oceanside RCMP detachment.
When he was being released the following morning, officers reportedly “noted he appeared unwell” and called emergency health services.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was found to have “suffered a serious injury.”
The IIO says police notified it of the incident on Thursday, when “police became aware of seriousness of the man’s condition.”
Investigators say they are seeking to confirm when and how the man was injured, and if police played a role in his condition.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on its website.
