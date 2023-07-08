Police watchdog investigating in-custody death in Surrey following 'medical distress'

B.C.’s police oversight agency is investigating after a man died in police custody in Surrey Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a man and woman “walking in traffic” in the 19300 block of Fraser Highway, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

There was a heavy police presence on the highway, and it was blocked from 64th Avenue to Willowbrook Drive.

Officers reportedly took the man into custody, where he “went into medical distress” shortly after, the IIO said.

Police, firefighters and paramedics gave the man emergency medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to RCMP.

The IIO, which investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, is now working to confirm the details of the incident and the cause of the man’s medical distress and death.

The office is asking anyone with relevant information or video of the incident to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or via the form on their website.