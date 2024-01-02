Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.

“When officers arrived on scene, they made entry into the residence to ensure the safety of those involved in the incident,” Sudbury police said in a news release.

“Upon affecting the arrest, the individual became unresponsive, and officers began life-saving measures with the assistance of City of Greater Sudbury Paramedics. Unfortunately, the individual was pronounced deceased on scene.”

In Ontario, when someone dies while in police custody, the SIU is automatically called in to investigate.

“As such, we are prohibited by legislation from providing any further information related to this incident,” Sudbury police said.

“The SIU will be on scene investigating the matter.”

The SIU has not yet responded to a message from CTV seeking further information about the case. This story will be updated when more information is available.