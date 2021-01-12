A rural stretch of road in Chilliwack has been taped off by RCMP after what is being described as a “serious incident," and one person has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP tweeted Tuesday morning asking people to avoid Lickman Road, near Keith Wilson Road, not far from the Rotary Trail along the Chilliwack River.

Police haven’t disclosed the nature of the incident but said there is no danger to the public.

RCMP have been on scene since at least 9 a.m. in both marked and unmarked cruisers.

There are reports gunshots were heard in the area and BC Emergency Health Services confirmed with CTV News that a person was taken to hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds shortly before 9:30 a.m.

While the area is relatively rural, there are several homes along the stretch that’s been taped off by police.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office confirmed it has also been called to the scene.

Around 11 a.m. it appeared an IIO investigator was being escorted past the police roadblock towards the scene.

RCMP and the IIO said more information would be released Tuesday afternoon.