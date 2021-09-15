Police watchdog determines Ottawa man's wrist broken before arrest

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an Ottawa police officer who was under investigation following an arrest this summer.

The Special Investigations Unit invoked its mandate after the 24-year-old man who was arrested was found to have a broken wrist. The man was arrested on July 17, following a disturbance outside the shelter on Murray Street.

In a release Wednesday morning, the SIU said it was determined the man's wrist was broken before he was arrested and the case was closed.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.